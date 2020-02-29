Here’s something we don’t say very often — good news came out of the Legislature last week.
We’re speaking of House Bill 2790, the bill introduced by Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, that would allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees.
The bill passed the House Education and Rules committees and passed the Caucus of the Whole on Thursday by a vote of 42-18. Now it moves over to the Senate.
This is where you all come in.
While we in Cochise County see tremendous merit in the bill — both from an educational and an economic development standpoint — not every part of the state feels the same way. Which means there are senators on both sides of the aisle who could seek to derail its passage.
Senators — all senators regardless of party — need to hear from as many people as possible about the positive qualities of the bill.
Such as how enabling community colleges to offer low-cost accredited baccalaureate degrees is an opportunity for more of the state’s high school graduates to further their education and expand their job opportunities without starting their adult life under crushing student-loan debt.
Also that a well-educated workforce is more attractive to companies looking to relocate into the state, a primary focus of Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration.
And that community colleges offering an expanded slate of degree programs means more students remain in the community, spending money there and helping the local economy where the community college is located.
This bill could help every part of the state, without detracting from the programs already offered by the state’s three universities. Plus the bill precludes community colleges from offering master’s and doctoral degrees, leaving that to the universities.
So drop a line to Arizona’s senators — there are only 30, so it won’t take too long to jot off an e-mail outlining the benefits to their constituents. Heck, copy and paste what we just wrote if you’d like.
If you’d really like to make a difference, pick up the phone and call them, too. Yes, you will almost never get the senator on the phone, just his or her administrative assistant, but those messages do get to the senators, who do pay attention when people take the time to call.
And, if you really, really want to have an influence, contact your friends and family from around the state and ask them to do the same. Calls and e-mails from people in multiple and diverse communities will certainly get the senators’ attention.
You can find the list of e-mails and phone numbers for Arizona’s state senators at https://www.azleg.gov/memberroster/.
Nutt’s bill could be a game-changer for not only our county, but also for the entire state. It’s up us to help our elected leaders see that.
