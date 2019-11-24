It has probably been with homo sapiens since the days when we lived in dank caves, but it was only after 1995 that the condition was finally given a name.
That was the year McArthur Wheeler rubbed lemon juice on his facial skin to make himself invisible and robbed two banks in Pittsburgh. He was amazed when subsequently captured and shown security camera footage of his escapades. He had known of lemon juice being used as invisible ink, only seen when the paper it was written on was heated, and was convinced it would apply to him as well.
Two psychologists, David Dunning and Justin Kruger, were fascinated enough by this particular cognitive bias to study, test and name it. Thus the Dunning-Kruger Effect put a label on a common, and ever-expanding, human situation.
What they found was that people with limited knowledge or competence not only greatly overestimated their intellect or skills but were incapable of recognizing their deficiencies. Conversely, those at the top of their game — the best and brightest among us — often view their capabilities as less than what they really are, making them more apt to be humble. These findings may apply to any of us, regardless of gender.
The term “expert” is rife with possibilities of the Dunning-Kruger Effect and, in our modern world of the Internet and social media “experts”, seem to be everywhere. Their numbers grow exponentially, and two main victims of the Dunning-Kruger Effect — civility and morality — are being stomped into the dust of American society on a daily basis.
The Greek philosopher Socrates stated, “The only true wisdom is knowing when you know nothing.” This has been forgotten in a time when the crooked and rocky path of “alternative facts”, so gleefully proclaimed from our nation’s capital, is becoming a clogged artery.
The difference between a confident ego, something we all need, and this cognitive leaning that can convince one the rest of the world is wrong, deals with recognizing our limitations. Any person’s knowledge is finite, just as any person’s ignorance is infinite. Knowing this is immensely valuable. People with tell-tale signs of the Dunning-Kruger Effect don’t take criticism well, are not interested in self-improvement and often aggressively promote their delusions.
This behavior may be seen or heard anywhere two or more people congregate, be it a restaurant, college campus, courtroom, capitol building, church or street corner. Once a person knows the symptoms. it may be apparent in our public school professionals, politicians, attorneys, neighbors and co-workers.
When incompetent people believe they are competent, it may have humorous results such as a karaoke singer belting out a song off-key, or disastrous such as the case of a surgeon who injures or kills a patient.
The English naturalist Charles Darwin, who gave us the foundational tenets of evolution by natural selection, wrote, “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge.” The annual dark-humor “Darwin Awards” that go to humans who “eliminate themselves in an extraordinarily idiotic manner” have been filled with people who could be diagnosed as having the Dunning-Kruger Effect.
We need to be willing to constantly test and scrutinize what is presented to us as reality in today’s societal climate, especially by “authorities.” In doing so, a healthy dose of skepticism goes a long way.
Remember that McArthur Wheeler’s bewildered statement to the police, “But I wore the juice,” wasn’t enough to keep him out of jail.
