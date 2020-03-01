Editor:
We held the fourth annual Shirley Mae Anderson Memorial Poker Tournament at VFW Post 9977 in Sunsites on Dec. 15, 2019. We exceeded our fundraising goal, bringing in $1,333 for our local Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice in Willcox.
Thank you to everyone who participated and made the day so much fun and successful. We had a 50/50 raffle, a money tree and donation jar as well as the poker tournament.
We hold this tournament every year to honor our dear friends and family who are no longer with us. The hospice team that works with our neighbors has proven to be a much-needed and well-respected bunch of people who make a person’s end days so much more comfortable.
We appreciate you and all that you do. Hope the monies raised will help in some small way to continue the services you provide.
Please join us next year for the fifth annual event.
Denise Eggman
Sunsites
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.