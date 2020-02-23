Ordinarily, when a plan fails to deliver expected results, it’s not usually repeated in hopes of achieving a better outcome. And it’s certainly not tried again and again only to suffer from the same disappointing ending.
Unless, the designers of the scheme are so intellectually challenged that they cannot help themselves from committing the same ridiculous mistakes over and over. When the procedure falls apart, they’re shocked beyond belief and immediately begin to duplicate the process for the umpteenth time.
A hamster on an exercise wheel eventually figures out he’s going nowhere. Apparently, Democrats haven’t yet reached a rodent’s level of cognition.
As a result, Dems are re-inflating the “Trump-Russia Collusion” balloon to see if it’ll finally hold air. There’s absolutely no evidence it will, but that’s never stopped them from trying. Besides, what else do they have to do except continually denounce Trump’s presidency and grumble how Hillary was robbed by the Electoral College? Even though the Electoral College worked perfectly fine when Bill and Barack won.
All of this nonsense is entertaining to a certain degree, but the storyline is getting old and everyone knows the light at the end of the Dems’ tunnel always turns out to be the headlight of approaching reality.
When Democrats announced they’d acquired recent data the Russians are trying to meddle in the 2020 presidential election by surreptitiously infringing upon President Trump’s campaign — again — they added a new wrinkle to the intrigue by including Bernie Sanders as a recipient of Russian assistance, too. Apparently, the Russkies want Bernie to face Trump in the general election, virtually guaranteeing Trump would win in a landslide.
Interesting speculation, but is it just me, or does anyone else find it odd the Democrats are accusing Trump and Sanders — the two leading contenders for the White House — of both being Russian operatives in cahoots with President Vladimir Putin? Coincidentally, this is the very same bunch of disgruntled yahoos who never seem to tire of making false accusations or fabricating bogus investigations and impeachment folly.
As usual, their latest Russian conspiracies are predicted upon little or no verifiable facts. Just assumptions and daydreams; much like the testimonies of their impeachment witnesses.
After a few rounds of this foolishness no one is taking them seriously, except maybe their confused associates. If the Democrats persist in believing someone is interfering in the election process, they need look no further than their own party. They’re the ones constantly complaining and altering the rules to suit themselves, especially if there’s money involved.
The Democrat National Committee is living proof of this phenomenon when they suddenly changed the game by allowing the late entry of Mike Bloomberg into their presidential fracas; possibly as a ringer to thwart Bernie’s campaign. After all, it’s not the first time the DNC has plotted against Sanders. Remember the “super-delegates” at the 2016 Democrat Convention that put Hillary over the top?
According to the New York Post, Jan. 29, 2020, Bloomberg “wrote a check for $800,000 to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a fundraising committee for the DNC.” Maybe a token of his appreciation to the DNC for letting him join the presidential candidates club, even though at the time he hadn’t participated in TV debates or was listed on the ballot of any state primary.
This was after he had already pledged $10 million to U.S. House Democrats being challenged by Republicans as a result of the impeachment debacle (Forbes, Dec. 11, 2019).
To date, Bloomberg hasn’t received a single Democrat delegate from any Democrat state primary, but so far he’s spent in excess of $400 million of his own money in campaign advertising. Seems there’s not a TV or radio station that doesn’t air a Bloomberg commercial every 45 seconds. He’s mentioned he is prepared to spend hundreds of millions more to secure the Democratic nomination.
In addition to vaults of cash, Mike must have a better firewall than Trump or Sanders, or else Putin would have surely tried to infiltrate his organization. I guess when a person has $50 billion to $60 billion to work with, it’s not necessary to depend exclusively on Life-Lock for cyber protection from Russian mischief.
With the election clock ticking down to about eight months until the November elections, Democrats are becoming panicky they could lose not only the presidency but also several House and Senate seats. Consequently, they’ll regularly pull shenanigans from their bag of tricks in vain hopes something will work to stall rising interest in Republican and Independent voter registration.
However, the extreme left’s choke-hold on the Democrat Party will probably prohibit any return to a more moderate political philosophy, as evidenced by their socialist inspired 2020 presidential contenders.
There are no “middle-of-the-roaders” left, at least on the national level. A fact of life even confused Joe Biden is reluctantly discovering.
