Since we were children, we were told that you are judged by the “company you keep.”
Remember: “Birds of a feather, flock together.”
People often ask me, as a Republican former Member of Congress, why does Arizona’s recently appointed Republican Senator Martha McSally “fly” so closely to Trump, when we know the President believes he can do anything he wants, ignoring the laws that we in Congress previously deliberated to protect our democracy? What’s in it for her?
People tell me, “She seems so genuine, so down to Earth.”
“So why then, doesn’t she want to learn the facts in this critically important matter?”
They ask, “why was she so rude to that CNN reporter about his perfectly appropriate question about her support for Trump?”
So far during the ongoing impeachment trial, Republican Senators certainly are not maintaining honesty, fairness and integrity in the “world’s greatest deliberative body.”
Our democracy is at risk.
Citizens think that this is a defining moment for the President, yes . . . but what they’re missing is that this is one of the most critical decisions a Senator will ever make, perhaps in his or her Senate role.
Their decision, if it is one of ignoring all relevant information, will be the nail in the coffin of the Republican Party, and the end of many Senators’ careers.
Process matters.
There are only two articles of impeachment being considered in the Senate trial. Both are related only to the Ukraine scandal, for which proof of Trump’s illegal actions are well-documented, such as in Trump’s own official call summary with the Ukrainian president and a recent GAO legal memo detailing the laws that Trump broke.
But these two examples of violating the law come against a backdrop of ongoing abuses of power and disregard for America’s laws by Trump’s entire administration.
Here are just a few examples:
• If Mr. Trump cannot count on your blind loyalty - “you’re fired!” Remember how he asked for the loyalty of the previous FBI director, James Comey, and pressured Comey to “let this go” regarding the agency’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is now a convicted felon?
• Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified that Trump has committed multiple crimes. Specifically, Trump directed him to make hush-money payments to a woman with whom he had an affair. Photos of the check payments and a recording of the president apparently discussing the payments were presented under oath. These are criminal acts for which Cohen is now in prison. Trump is not.
• Why didn’t the Republican Senate call on the president to disclose his liability to Cohen on his financial disclosure forms — just as he has not disclosed the free legal services he has received from his current “fixer” and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Isn’t that a federal crime?
• President Trump has also ordered his cabinet officials to break the law. Congress requested copies of the president’s tax returns from the Treasury Department, which is clearly authorized by law. But his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused. The House has been litigating that case for months. Clearly the president has willing participants in his obstruction, and has convinced his cabinet that he, and they, are above the law.
• The State Department has a well-defined procurement process designed for fairness and efficiency. The president ignored it and gave his own flagging Doral resort in Miami a multimillion-dollar contract to host the June 2020 meeting of the Group of Seven world leaders. Under immense public outrage at this blatant self-dealing, he ultimately backed down.
• Similarly, when Republicans secured the White House, Senate and House in 2016, the first House bill introduced by Republicans eliminated the House Ethics Committee. Here too, thanks to the ever-attentive media — once disclosed, the Republican House backed down from this blatant attempt at legitimizing corruption.
• Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway has now amassed more than 50 violations of the Hatch Act just in the last year — despite a letter from the Office of Special Counsel in June recommending she be fired for repeated and flagrant violations of the law.
These abuses of power are constant and numerous. That is a fact.
This is the last opportunity for Senator McSally to define herself. Will she go down in history as a meek enabler of Donald Trump, or as a public servant?
You can fly with Donald Trump and his, ahem, associates, but like so many others in Trump’s circle, the “fall from grace” is unpredictable and could be imminent.
David F. Emery is a Republican, former Member of Congress from Maine (1975-1983) and was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as deputy director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (1983-1988). He is a member of Republicans for Integrity, a group of Republican former Members of the House and Senate who are working to put good governance and our country before partisan politics.
