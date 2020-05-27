“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” — Eric Arthur Blair aka George Orwell, novelist, 1903-1950
Some state governors are getting more deranged by the day.
It’s becoming increasingly common for state governors to threaten citizens with fines or incarceration if they defy their mandates and return to work — or conduct church services — during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Imagine, citizens are now being told they could be arrested for returning to work or attending church. Sounds like a devious scheme out of a George Orwell novel. Who could ever conceive such a thing happening in the United States?
Apparently, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois (D), doesn’t have a problem with it. Why should he? He has an “essential” state job with a steady paycheck and a taxpayer paid health care plan.
To show folks how serious he can get, Pritzker proposed another new rule that could impose a fine of $2,500 and jail time for any private “nonessential” business owner that violates the stay-at-home order and opens-up without government consent.
Who needs a law-making legislative body when a governor can simply wave his hand and proclaim the law? Sounds more like the rantings of a dictator than an elected official.
Incidentally, these are businesses which pay their city and state license fees; city, state and federal taxes; rent and utility payments; labor and inventory costs and other expenses associated with a private business. In many cases, it is not only the owner that is adversely impacted by these shutdown orders, but employees and their families as well.
For a governor to insist these are not “essential” businesses is massively ignorant or plain stupid. Or both.
To threaten fines and incarceration upon a certain segment of society while not treating others the same is obviously not an equal application of law.
Similar to other state governors who have imposed comparable demands upon their citizens, Pritzker is getting push-back from various law enforcement agencies. Several of the state’s police departments have said they will not enforce the governor’s order.
Which raises the question, if the governor’s decrees were actually lawful, wouldn’t law enforcement agencies be compelled to enforce them?
Sheriff David Greenwood of Pike County remarked he wouldn’t arrest anyone “for trying to make a living opening their business.”
He further commented “They still have bills to pay and they need income to pay those bills. I just don’t think it will be wise at this time trying to fine anyone.”
People are beginning to figure out the government imposed lockdown is not having the positive results they were originally told.
If Gov. Pritzker wanted to “man-up” and set an example of how tough he can be on “nonessential” businesses and workers, maybe he should fine, arrest and jail himself.
