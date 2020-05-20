For the full article, visit FactCheck.org
President Donald Trump cast doubt on the value of influenza vaccines, saying he has never had the seasonal flu and only got a flu shot because he was required to as president. “I don’t know if I should have. Who knows?”
We don’t know what prompted the president’s reluctance to get a flu shot or why he questioned whether it’s a good idea, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says each year it saves thousands of lives and prevents tens of thousands of hospitalizations.
The president’s hesitance about the need for a flu shot comes as medical professionals say those influenza vaccinations will be particularly important this year to lessen public confusion between seasonal flu and COVID-19, and to prevent unnecessary medical evaluations for the new coronavirus.
Trump’s comment about flu shots came during an interview with the Washington Examiner on May 14.
The CDC says flu shots carry very little risk and have important benefits. According to the CDC, the vaccine “can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.” The CDC points to studies that indicate “flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.”
Although Trump said he has never known anyone who has died from the flu, seasonal influenza kills thousands of Americans each year, and infects millions.
For the 2019-2020 flu season, which ended in April, 39 million to 56 million people had flu illnesses in the U.S., according to preliminary estimates from the CDC. The CDC estimates last season’s flu had caused between 24,000 and 62,000 deaths. Since 2010, influenza in the U.S. has caused between 9 million and 45 million illnesses annually, the CDC says, with 12,000 to 61,000 of those resulting in death.
According to the CDC, flu vaccinations prevent tens of thousands of hospitalizations each year. About 49% of Americans got a flu shot during the 2018-2019 flu season, and according to the CDC, that prevented: “4.4 million flu illnesses, more than the population of Los Angeles; 58,000 flu hospitalizations, about the number of students at Ohio State University; 3,500 flu deaths, equivalent to saving about 10 lives per day over the course of a year.”
Risks from getting a flu shot are low, the CDC says. “Common side effects from a flu shot include soreness, redness, and/or swelling where the shot was given, headache (low grade), fever, nausea, muscle aches, and fatigue,” according to a CDC webpage about seasonal flu shots.
“Life-threatening allergic reactions to influenza shots are very rare” the CDC says. “There is a small possibility that influenza vaccine could be associated with Guillain-Barré syndrome, generally no more than 1 or 2 cases per million people vaccinated. This is much lower than the risk of severe complications from influenza, which can be prevented by influenza vaccine.”
Health experts say flu shots are particularly important this year to “prevent influenza and possible unnecessary evaluation for COVID-19.”
CDC Director Robert Redfield made this point when he clarified comments he made to the Washington Post on April 21. Redfield told the Post: “There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through. … We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”
FactCheck.org is a non-partisan, nonprofit consumer advocate for voters. It monitors the factual accuracy of what is said by many major U.S. political players in the form of TV ads, debates and news releases.
