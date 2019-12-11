A 1958 Walt Disney film, “White Wilderness,” prominently featured the small, short-tailed rodents known as lemmings. Inhabitants of Arctic tundra, the fast breeding animals were depicted eating up their food sources, migrating en masse to the sea, and throwing themselves into the water to commit collective suicide.
Like a lot of the Disney attempts at showing the populace nature “facts,” this one was completely false. But it would become an urban legend and remains a truism in some unwary public minds. Lemmings do disperse from their natal habitat when food becomes scarce but they don’t practice group self-immolation.
Disney did, however inadvertently, bring to light the concept of critical mass, where a situation can generate a chain reaction that takes on an unstoppable life of its own.
Most of us have little training in the finer points of physics, but we do live in a world that has atomic and hydrogen (thermonuclear) bombs and are aware to some degree of how they function. Basically, nuclear fission splits the large nucleus of an atom into two smaller nuclei, releasing self-sustaining, continuous energy that, if contained, will eventually explode. This was seen at the end of World War II when our military dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Hydrogen bombs are a more advanced form of the original atomic bomb. They utilize both nuclear fission — or splitting — as well as fusion — or bonding — in this case of hydrogen atoms to make even more atoms that will produce exponential energy. These weapons of mass destruction are up to 1,000 times as powerful as those used against Japan. Uranium and plutonium are the core elements of choice for both types of these weapons.
So in physics, critical mass is the amount of reactant needed for something to happen and then keep on happening on its own. In 1971 professor Thomas C. Schelling and sociologist Mark Granovetter collaborated to apply the term to all erratic and unpredictable occurrences, including human endeavors, in a much wider arena.
Critical mass, they stated, was the tipping point, the boiling point or “percolation threshold” where an idea, a virus, a trend, or process became prevalent enough to grow and sustain its own growth. Taking the virus as an example, once it reached critical mass it fell into the self-reproducing category of an epidemic such as what has happened with HIV/AIDS and Ebola.
The theory of critical mass can allow us to better understand the world we live in, project changes before they occur, make sense of seemingly incomprehensible actions, and apply productive alterations to human behavior.
The trick, of course, is comprehending what is slowly building a head of steam before it reaches a tipping point, for good or bad. Personal computers were once derided, now they are everywhere. Foreseeing that trend long before it reached critical mass made some people wealthy beyond their dreams.
There are plenty of situations around the world and here at home that would benefit from us applying a little more attention, as well as the critical mass theory, to before they reach the tipping point — if they haven’t already.
Artificial intelligence, the brainy stepchild of automation, is an interesting illustration in a world where human populations continue to swell and long-term employment, not to mention natural resources, recede.
In our own backyard we have the reintroduction of Mexican gray wolves that, according to recent Arizona Game and Fish Department statistics, killed 182 head of livestock in the first 295 days of 2019. That’s some rancher’s dead cow (or horse) being found approximately every 36 hours. We don’t need a gypsy’s crystal ball to predict an economic tipping point (some have previously occurred) in the ranching communities of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico.
As of Dec. 1, there were 387 mass shootings (four or more victims) in the first 335 days of 2019 in the United States (source: Gun Violence Archive.org). This means more than one a day, in every location imaginable from churches, to schools, to restaurants, bars, gas stations, and street corners. The majority of these made the local media but not national news.
Applying the critical mass theory to this trend should be enough give anyone pause. Luckily, the ostrich with its head in the sand syndrome doesn’t apply to us — does it?
