The Dems’ procrastination in sending articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for trial should send a clear message to anyone even remotely interested in this charade that the entire impeachment debacle has been a Democratic sponsored stunt from the very beginning.
Starting from nothing and ending with nothing — for three years. Meanwhile, consuming vast amounts of time and money in hopes of fabricating an impeachment case against the president that would pass the House and withstand scrutiny by the Senate.
They were only partially successful, if the House of Representatives’ approving two lame articles of impeachment is considered a success.
In spite of their phony grief during the impeachment voting that “This is a solemn and sad moment in American history,” their moving lips only served to provide public recognition that the lies and deceptions they’ve promoted against the president could not withstand the test of truth; facts and evidence to the contrary could be presented in full array during a Senate examination.
While nearly every member of the House can boast they voted in favor of impeachment, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has suddenly decided to delay further pursuance of the case. In effect, stalling Senate proceedings and leaving the entire matter in a state of unprecedented legal uncertainty.
Just more political shenanigans from Fancy Nancy.
Why? Because she wants the Senate to conduct their trial in accordance with her ideas on how it should be done. I guess Nancy is a little confused; she’s speaker of the House, not majority leader of the Senate. Her authority has no relevance in determining Senate rules and procedures, no more than the mayor of Pima can insist the mayor of Safford follow Pima’s way of doing things. Two completely separate and distinct governing organizations.
Interestingly, one of Trump’s impeachment accusations is “Obstruction of Congress.” Yet, Pelosi is currently doing the very same thing by not relaying the House-passed Articles of Impeachment on to the Senate. How crazy is that?
As a result, while the president has been impeached by the House, his impeachment trial cannot be held until the formal charges are forwarded to the Senate. Because he hasn’t been tried and found guilty, President Trump remains on the job. Or, as he recently mentioned at one of his rallies, “I don’t feel impeached.”
Technically he is impeached, but it doesn’t mean a thing unless the Senate finds him guilty or not guilty of the charges. Nancy and the House of Representatives can impeach the president as many times as they wish, but if the Senate does not concur or disagrees with their fictitious complaints, then Trump will continue to remain president, whether Nancy likes it or not.
Equally bizarre, should Pelosi decide in a few weeks (following Christmas recess) to reverse her decision and hand the case to the Senate, this could conflict with early state primaries. By law — similar to jury requirements — all senators are obligated to attend Senate impeachment proceedings. A mandate that would compel senators Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to remain in Washington. Definitely something they would not like to do during the midst of an election campaign.
This nonsense has never happened before in the annals of our country. As I mentioned in previous articles, we’re enduring a socialist influenced Democrat Party engineered impeachment fraud in search of equally bogus crimes. The fact the Dems’ found the president in violation of imagined “high crimes and misdemeanors,” does not qualify their behavior as being in compliance with their own oaths’ of office.
A scam is a scam no matter how cleverly it may be presented or deceptively covered-up.
In spite of all the urgency in impeaching the president, and the Dems’ constant haranguing that President Trump is the worst president since Richard Nixon and should immediately be removed from office — even though no legitimate crimes have been established against him — the speed of the impeachment process was suspiciously swift.
After establishing their reasons for impeachment, predicted upon no witnesses’ testimony of any Trump violations of law, House Democrats quickly moved to vote on the articles, knowing full well their majority members would nearly unanimously vote in lockstep with the wishes of their leadership.
Which they did. Then everything suddenly came to a screeching halt. Instead of immediately forwarding the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for deliberation and trial, as prescribed by the Constitution, Pelosi and fellow Democrats began howling the process was unfair because the Republican dominated Senate could promptly set the rules of impeachment, dismiss or unravel their impeachment ruse.
Never mind Democrats cooked-up this whole bowl of crap ever since they began chanting “Impeach 45” several years ago; are in control of the House; and realized if they voted to impeach Trump the case would then advance to the Republican majority Senate. Failing to complete the required process is only half an impeachment.
All of this baloney is similar to a criminal indictment being handed down against a suspect, and then not following through by going to trial to review the truthfulness of the facts and evidence of the charges.
President Trump, just like any other U.S. citizen, has the constitutional right to face his accusers in a court of law and to question the witnesses and evidence against him. The fact he is president does not immunize him from this requirement. First, he’s a citizen of the United States; secondly his job is the elected president of the country. The very same laws that apply to all of us also apply to him.
And, to my knowledge, no previously impeached presidents — Trump makes the third — have ever plea bargained their case. I’m not certain it’s even possible. Also, none of the prior impeached presidents were found guilty by the Senate. The United States has never had a fully tried and convicted impeached president.
But this bit of history didn’t stop the 2019 Democrats from trying it again.
Following the House impeachment vote, Dems’ packed their bags and quickly headed for the exits. Another recess — Christmas and New Year’s — will give them temporary shelter from a storm that is most certainly gathering across the land.
Nevertheless, in the spirit of the season congressional Democrats will remain contented with the joy and celebration they just handed all of America a big smelly bag of Christmas poop.
Happy holidays, Democrats. November 2020 is approaching . . . and so is a reckoning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.