When one of the leading primary presidential contenders of the Democrat Party is an openly avowed socialist, and most of the remaining contestants are equally far-left leaning, then it’s obvious the Democrat Party is no longer the Democrat Party.
Except, maybe, in name only.
Bernie Sanders makes no qualms in proclaiming he is a hard-line socialist. He likes it so much he even honeymooned in 1988 with his wife in the former Soviet Union, which is not normally considered one of the more romantic getaways for newlyweds.
Lending credence to the event, he insisted his visit to the USSR was as much business as pleasure. Being Mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time guaranteed his membership in an official delegation that enabled him to observe up closely the socialist way of doing things. Nothing like hands-on experience to fully appreciate the superiority of the Soviet system.
Good thing Bernie visited when he did because the Soviet Union — like most socialist countries — collapsed a few years later.
Oh well, at least socialist sympathizers can still point to the roaring success of Cuba, where a late model 1963 Chevrolet Biscayne sedan is still considered a newer car and a hospital appointment may be scheduled five or six months before actually being admitted.
Nevertheless, Bernie has navigated various political waters over the years — either as a Democrat or Independent — until finally being elected a U.S. Senator from Vermont.
In 2016 he participated in his first Democrat Presidential Campaign and did rather well against Hillary Clinton until the Democrat National Convention decided Hillary was going to be their choice to go against Donald Trump.
Undeterred, Bernie is trying it again in 2020 believing, or hoping, his second go-round won’t also suddenly be snatched away. While stirring-up crowds with his usual socialist chatter, he hasn’t lacked enthusiasm or spirited discussions when promoting free health care, free college tuition, open borders, green energy, climate change mandates or increased taxes.
Like his brothers and sisters in the current Democratic presidential contest, they all put forward grand ideas how to “Change America,” but lack workable solutions.
The primary obstacle in their proposed Utopian lifestyle is where is the money coming from to pay for it?
From you, of course and everyone else who works, has saved, invested or manages a business. Socialism, contrary to the popular “woke” mantra, is not free. Never has been and never will be.
Recent New Hampshire Democrat Presidential Primary results indicated Bernie received 76,324 votes, with Pete Buttigieg gathering 72,457. Amy Klobochar came in third with 58,796 votes and Liz Warren finished in the top four earning 27,387.
On the Republican side — yes, there really was a Republican Presidential Primary in New Hampshire, even though it wasn’t given much press coverage — President Trump came out on top with 129,696 votes.
Currently, Bernie Sanders is leading the Democratic presidential field, but as we’ve seen before, things can quickly change. Mainstream media is already touting doubts Bernie should be the guy to lead the party to victory, hinting an upcoming replay of 2016 when an infusion of “super-delegates” denied Bernie the nomination?
Not that it really matters to Trump. I don’t believe he cares which of the socialist Democrats is ultimately his opponent in November. One’s as bad as the other, since they all spew the same nauseating nonsense.
Nor do any of the Democratic front-runners have a proven record of accomplishments. Every one of them is coming from some sort of government background, whether federal, state or city. Biden and Sanders have been around since the Plains buffalo and the rest are either Washington swamp creatures or, in Buttigieg’s case, mayor of a Midwest community whose primary claim to fame is it happens to be the hometown of the Fighting Irish.
Elizabeth Warren is especially unique as she’s become very proficient at spinning tall tales, pretending to be someone she isn’t, or fabricating history to suit her particular needs. Of all the current crop of presidential wannabe’s Liz is probably the most animated with her constant arm waving, pacing back and forth across the stage and vocally reassuring everyone her big plan to move America forward isn’t going to be cheap, but “we’ll figure it out together” once she’s in the Oval Office.
Which, as we’ve come to realize, is simply political gibberish for “Hold on to your wallets, we’re going a few more trillion dollars into debt, but it’ll be worth it.”
Unlike the left’s outcry of rising seas from an anticipated climate change calamity, no one seems to give much concern to the real rising tide of suffocating debt we are being burdened with. It’s much more socially fashionable to focus on something that is virtually impossible of happening than to explain to your kids why their tax rates will be near confiscatory levels in order to finance all the foolishness.
Still, that’s a subject neither Democrats or Republicans seriously wish to tackle. Instead, we continue to be bombarded with diversion topics, hyped by political puppets, creating a false hysteria in order to accumulate votes from a confused society.
It happens every four years and this year is no exception. Except, the socialist wing of the Democrat Party has come out of the closet to expose their real agenda; control over virtually everything in your life.
But Democrat multi-billionaire Mike Bloomberg has a little different approach to the situation — he simply plans on buying the nomination — if he can decide if he is running as a Democrat, Republican or Independent. He’s been all three at one time or another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.