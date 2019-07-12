Sandra Wiltshire
1943-2019
Sandra “Sandie” Wiltshire, of Willcox, died at Devon Gables in Tucson on July 5, 2019, at the age of 75. She was born in Boston on Aug. 22, 1943.
Sandie worked as a secretary for many years. She was a member of the Willcox Art League.
Survivors include: her daughters, Jodi Clark, of Germany, and Vikki (Michael) Stalsberg, of Kentucky; granddaughters, Cheyenne (Mark) Amalong, of Willcox, and Karyssa Clameto, of California; and great-grandchildren, Spencer Friend, Hunter Friend, Brayden Amalong and Izyck Amalong.
Family memorial services will be held at a later date.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
