Donique Brumley

1943-2019

Donique Brumley, of Willcox, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista at the age of 76. She was born in Enid, Okla., on March 22, 1943, to Donald and Margaret (Poblete) Hansen.

Donique was a jewelry designer, a veteran advocate and did cancer research.

She is survived by: her husband, Les of Willcox; daughters, Andrea Owens and Erika McDermott, both of Washington; and four grandchildren.

Preceded her in death were her parents.

At this time no services are planned.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel mortuary.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

