Elizabeth S. Brown
1936-2020
Elizabeth S. Brown passed away in Tucson on Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 83. Elizabeth was born in Pucca, Belgium, on April 24, 1936.
She and her husband Wandle K. “Dutch” Brown had been former residents of the Pearce area in the Kansas Settlement. Her husband Dutch preceded her in death on April 12, 2010.
Elizabeth had owned and operated a house cleaning business. She enjoyed to garden, cook, her dogs and loved to socialize. One of her greatest enjoyments was quilting with the Mennonite Ladies in the area. She enjoyed her friendship with the Mennonite community.
Survivors include: her children, Linda (Fred) Chauvin, of Belton, Texas, Veronica Rapozo of Seattle, and Hubert Cnudde and Marian Schultze both of Salinas, Calif.; and several grandchildren.
A graveside service was held in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Sierra Vista on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Contributions may be made to a charity of choice.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortury.com.
Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.