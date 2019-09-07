Betty Jane Riggs

1922-2019

Betty Jane Riggs, a longtime resident of the Willcox and Sunsites areas, passed away at the age of 97 Aug. 29, 2019, at Prestige Assisted Care in Green Valley.

Originally from Kansas City, Kan., she grew up with a keen interest in the history and lifestyle southern Arizona. Horses and riding were a lifelong passion and, for many years, she continued raising and training many of her own on the family ranch in the Riggs Settlement.

An avid golfer, she enjoyed and regularly played many of the courses and tournaments around the state. Also a member of the Willcox Cowbells, she was very active in the organization and present at many of the local events sponsored by the Cowbells.

Preceded in death by her husband, John Stark Riggs; she is survived by her family, Johnny B. Riggs, Don Riggs, Barbara Riggs-Gibson and Michael Riggs; as well as her grandchildren.

A remembrance will be held at Westlawn Chapel on Sept. 20, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortury.com.

