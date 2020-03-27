Henry Roberts Newman passed away at his home in Willcox on March 18, 2020 at the age of 75.
Henry was born in Medford, Massachusetts to Douglas Theodore Newman and Lynthel Rae Butler Newman. Henry served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. Henry was a retired meat cutter working at Safeway's in Willcox.
On September 28, 1968 in Panorama City, California he married his wife Sharon who survives him. He is also survived by his children; Donovan Newman of New Hampshire, Timothy "CFT" (Marianna) Newman and Trina Newman-Upshaw both of Willcox and his grandchildren; Lyrissa Newman of Willcox, Tom Upshaw, Jr. and Dakottah Upshaw both of Idaho and Myrissa Newman and Merrick Newman both of California. One of Henry's greatest joys were his GREAT Grandchildren Ayden Juarez and Adrian Martinez both of Willcox.
Preceding him in death were two grandchildren; Beau Roberts Newman and Jacob Henrick Newman and his parents. Henry is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters.
Graveside services were 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com
Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.