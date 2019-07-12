Jason Carlisle Jr.
1933-2019
Jason Carlisle Jr., 86, passed July 6, 2019 at his longtime home in Willcox.
He was an active member of Future Farmers of America as a teenager and grew up in Burton. He served in the Korean War as well as in the Civil Air Patrol as an active member. He also followed his dream to become a pilot, flying often and owning his own plane for a time.
His presence will be missed, and he will join his two daughters, Paula and Susan, at the Burton Cemetery.
He is survived by: his wife, Lanna Carlisle; his daughter, Lanna Stoddard; his grandchildren, Alyssa Herman and Sydney Stoddard; his sons-in-law, Howard Stoddard and Ted Zickert; his brother, Jack Carlisle; and his sister, Jeri Lindsey.
There will be a private graveside service July 27, 2019.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.