Dolores (Dee) Clemens passed away at her home in Laurel, Miss., on Dec. 4, 2019. She was 87 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Clemens, on Feb. 15, 2016.

Dolores owned and operated Elite Beauty Design in Tucson, and was an instructor at the School of Cosmetology there. She loved her students and they loved her and always called her “Mom.”

Dolores and Donald later lived in Dos Cabezas for many years and had dear friends there that they loved so much.

The Lord blessed her as a cook, artist, quilter and homemaker.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed and never ever forgotten.

