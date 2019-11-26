Martha Fitts
Martha Fitts, of Willcox, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. She was born in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of Edmond and Caroline (Jones) Aubin.
Mrs. Fitts worked for Iandoli Markets in Worcester as a store detective, retiring in 1986.
She moved to Willcox in 1987 with her husband Norman, where she was chairman of Northern Cochise Community Hospital Auxiliary gift shop for many years, and a member of Sulphur Springs Historical Society.
She was a longtime member of Willcox United Methodist Church. Martha was also an avid Marty Robbins fan.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; one sister; one brother; and her husband, Norman, who passed away in 1993 in Willcox.
She leaves behind: her daughter, Jane McMillion; her four grandchildren, James (Rosie) McMillion, Michael (Dawn) McMillion, Samuel (Kathleen) McMillion and Susan (Shannon) Dueling; 11 great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and step great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel, followed by burial of her cremains in Sunset Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her name to the NCCH Auxiliary.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
