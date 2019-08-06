Elizabeth “Beth” Moses, born Nov. 27, 1960, passed from this life July 26, 2019. Beth was born to Smokey and Liz Moses in Lubbock, Texas.
Beth is preceded in death by her father, Smokey Moses.
She is survived by: her mother, Liz Moses, of Tyler, Texas; brother, Trey Moses, of Tyler; niece and nephew, Sarah and Thomas Moses, both of Tyler; partner, Shannon Simpson, of Albany, N.Y.; her aunts, Bettye Noble and Ann Kinney; and numerous friends.
Beth and her family moved to Arizona at the age of 4, where she went to school and graduated from Willcox High School. From there, she moved to Phoenix and continued her schooling.
After Phoenix, she moved to Tucson, where she went to further her education. She ultimately ended with her nursing degree. Beth was an excellent nurse working with pediatric cancer patients as well as HIV patients. She loved being a nurse and had a great calling and a huge heart for nursing.
Beth would eventually move to Albany, where she lived until the time of her death. There she met Shannon and they made a life together.
Beth will be missed by her family and friends and the many lives she touched. Beth in her own way was a “class act.”
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Union Public House in Tucson, 4340 N. Campbell Ave., on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
