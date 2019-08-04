Jason Brian Brown, of Willcox, died at Tucson Medical Center on Aug. 1, 2019, at the age of 43. He was born in Springfield, Mo., on June 22, 1976, to William Brown and Mary Mercy Mendoza. Jason loved his children, enjoyed fishing, Legos and video games, and was an avid model car builder. He is survived by his mother, Mercy Mota, and stepfather, Juan, his children; Michael Salas, Amy Brown, Braeden Case, Selena Brown, Naomi Brown and Noah Case, all of Willcox. His sister, Cindy Gonzalez, of Springfield, and his caring companion, Jennifer Porter, of Willcox, also survive him. Jason had numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father, William Brown. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
