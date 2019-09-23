Edna Ruck

1940-2019

Edna “Nadine” Ruck passed away at home in Willcox on Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 79. She was born in Ashville, N.C., on Aug. 29, 1940, to Solomon Preston and Helen Spivey Preston.

Nadine was a retired postal clerk. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Willcox.

Survivors include: children, Deborah, Fred (Vickie) and Deb (Bob); grandchildren, Julian, Jeremy, Nadine, Heather, Jamie, Fred, James, Joey and Melody; numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce.

Preceding her in death was: her husband, Fred; her siblings, Shirley, Mary, Gail and Donald; and her best friend, Lindy.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Church of the Nazarene, 1761 N. Taylor Rd., in Willcox. A potluck social will follow at the church.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

Tags

Load comments