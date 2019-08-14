Jim Van Winkle, 72, of Hobbs, N.M., passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at home with his faithful dog, Lady, by his side. Jim was born in Hot Springs, N.M., on Aug. 23, 1946. He was the oldest of two children.
Jim was a long-haul truck driver and also worked in the oilfield driving a truck for many years.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had a sense of humor no one can ever replace.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Ruth Van Winkle; brother, Eddie (Luise) Van Winkle, of Hobbs; four children, Jerry (Tami) Van Winkle, of Lovington, N.M., Eddy (Michelle) Van Winkle, of Hobbs, Dallas Van Winkle, of Tucson, and Lisa (Eric) Vallejos, of Safford; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four nieces and one nephew.
Jim was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Matthew; and one niece.
A memorial service will be held at Taylor Street Church of Christ, 216 E. Cain, Hobbs, NM, at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.