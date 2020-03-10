Luther Worley
1923-2020
Luther Worley, longtime resident of Willcox, passed away in Mooresville, North Carolina, on Monday March 2, 2020, at the age of 96.
He is survived by his daughter Dina Ellis and son-in-law Gary Ellis, of Mooresville; son Duffy Worley and daughter-in-law Ginney Worley, of Austin Texas; three grandchildren, David Ellis, of Simi Valley, California, Deslie Massey, of Mooresville, and Kyle Worley, of Austin Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Aven and Nash Ellis, of Simi Valley, California.
Luther was born Sept. 2, 1923 to Martin Luther and Easter Worley, in Hooker, Oklahoma. He lived in numerous places around the country growing up and entered the US Navy right out of high school in 1943, sailing on the USS Enterprise, where he served until the end of World War 2. He then went on to open numerous dance studios in Texas, where he met and married Betty Swan. They moved to Salt lake City, where they attended the University of Utah, majoring in dance, and taught for Author Murray studios.
From there, they moved to Los Angeles, where they continued dancing and working at various other jobs. It was there that both of their children were born, and in 1966 they decided to buy a 200-acre farm in Kansas Settlement and begin the farming life. Over the course of the next four decades, he and Betty opened and operated several dance studios in southeast Arizona, along with farming full-time. He was fondly known as the dancing farmer. He resided on the farm until March 2004, when he relocated to Vail, Arizona to live with his daughter Dina and son-in-law Gary. Moving with them to Mooresville, North Carolina in Oct. 2016, he lived a quiet happy life for the next 3 1/2 years until his passing on March 2, 2020.
A family celebration of life will take place later on this year.
