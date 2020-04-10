Zach Pocock

Zach Pocock

Zach Pocock of Willcox passed away April 3, 2020 at the age of 18. He was born in Mesa, Arizona on January 4, 2002 to Steven Richard Pocock and Kristina M. Cook.

Zach is survived by his mother Tina Fredrickson of Willcox, his siblings; C.J. Fredrickson and Savanna (Michael) Bingham both of Utah and Wyatt Weldon of Willcox.

He is also survived by his grandmothers; Barbara ( Paul) Trimback of Colorado and Maloo "Lobster" Sold of Willcox and his Aunt Miranda (Cody) DeJong of Colorado and his girlfriend Erika Moreno. Preceded him in death was his father Steven "Sparky" Pocock on December 4, 2018.

A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Westlawn Chapel.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

LOOK AT THE SKY TONIGHT, ALL OF THE STARS HAVE A REASON: LIL PEEP

To plant a tree in memory of Zach Pocock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments