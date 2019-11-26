Patrick Romero, 75, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, at home in Willcox.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at East Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery in Glendale.

