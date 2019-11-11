Manuel Juarez Tellez
1916-2019
Manuel “Nellie” Juarez Tellez passed away at home in Bowie on Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 103. He was born in Solomon on Jan. 17, 1916, to Manuel Ruiz Tellez Sr. and Ysidra Juarez Tellez.
Manuel served in the United States Army in the 1st Infantry Regiment during WWII and was one of the first scouts during the Pacific War.
After the war he worked in the CCC Camps in Graham County. He was retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad.
He was a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bowie, Manuel was also a member of the Crusades' of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and de Colors in Safford. He was a member of Cervantes-Johns American Legion Solomon Post No. 60. Manuel also was a longtime board member and president of the Desert Rest Cemetery.
On Feb. 13, 1939, in Lordsburg, N.M., he married Sara Lopez, who survives him. Also surviving are: his children, Manuela (Jose) Hernandez, Gloria (Manuel) Garcia, Manuel (Debra) Tellez III, all of Tucson, Delia (Fernando) Guzman, of San Simon, and Gilbert (Sherry) Tellez, of Tucumcari, N.M.; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was: his son, Alejandro Tellez, four brothers and one sister.
A rosary will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willcox. Burial will follow in Desert Rest Cemetery in Bowie, with a flag presentation by the Fort Huachuca Military Honor Guard.
Contributions may be made in his name to the Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, AZ 85644 or online at www.willcoxhospice.com.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
