Leo L. Cook, formerly of Sunizona/ Pearce passed away in Tucson on April 17, 2020 at the age of 87.

Private family graveside services will be at McNeal Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to TMC Hospice in Tucson.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

