John Orrin Lind
1928-2019
John Orrin Lind passed into eternity Dec. 17, 2019.
John was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 12, 1928. He was taught from a young age, by his father, how to use tools for carpentry and building houses. His parents also instilled in John the ability to build and fix most anything.
By the age of 14, he was working when not at school, with his own mule team at local farms as well as taking classes in welding and mechanics. He used the local 4-H club to gain skills with animals and learned gardening from his mother, Beulah. He dreamed of owning a farm or ranch someday, saved every penny he could and studied any land-for-sale ads he could find.
He met Royce during their junior year at Littleton High School. They married just after graduation and Royce’s uncle, Mert Tanner, invited them to come to Montana to help out on his ranch on the Powder River. John didn’t have ranch experience but quickly became the ranch’s top hand. He learned the cattle business and Royce helped out when she wasn’t doing all the work of a ranch wife and mother.
In the late 1950s, they felt the call to change their vocation. They joined Wycliffe Bible Translators and moved to southern Mexico to work with a group of country people in Veracruz called the Mountain Popoluca. All the skills they had learned in Colorado and Montana were put to good use. They were able to fit into the primitive environment, learn the Popoluca language, start a basic medical practice, develop water systems that local men built to bring clean water to their villages, teach people to read and write their own language, and translate the New Testament into the Popoluca language.
Together, they had so many adventures and wonderful memories. After retiring, they moved to rural Cochise County in Arizona. They built their dream house from adobe they made themselves, with help from family and friends. They were able to spend most of their retirement years living in this home, involved with the local ranchers and country people they love.
John’s body grew old and will fade away into the Earth, but his spirit and soul are alive and rejoicing with God.
His love lives on in: his beloved wife, Royce; his five children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; in his friends and co-workers from WBT; and in the memories of the Popoluca people.
Funeral services for the family were held at the Light Cemetery on Dec. 21, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m., at: Wycliffe Center, 16131 N Vernon Dr., Catalina, AZ 85739. Everyone who remembers John is welcome.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortury.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortruary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.