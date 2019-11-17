Bill Goettl

1945-2019

Bill Goettl, of Heber, passed away at Tucson Medical Center on Nov. 9, 2019, at the age of 73. He was born in Phoenix on Dec. 18, 1945, to William Harold Goettl and Juanita Louella (Nosker) Goettl.

Bill worked as a draftsman for Goettl Brothers Air Conditioning, for which his father was one of the owners. Bill eventually went to work for the Arizona Department of Public Safety and retired with them.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed the outdoors to include fishing and hunting.

He is survived by: his daughters, Mary Denise Bell, of Austin, Texas, and Shelley (Mark) Michaels, of Bonita; his grandchildren, Karlee Bell, Jaynee Bell, Madison Michaels and Maycee Michaels; and his sisters, Dixie Huemoeller and Sheryl Blanton, both of Scottsdale.

Preceding him in death was his sister, Linda Kitchen.

Visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Bonita School, with burial to follow in the Bonita Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Goettl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments