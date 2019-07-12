Dan Nicholson
1969-2019
Dan Nicholson died at his home in Richland Ranchettes on July 10, 2019 at the age of 50. He was born in Aurora, Ill., on May 21, 1969, to Richard Nicholson and Rosemary Hrozny Nicholson.
Dan was a member of Wynne Chapel and was a cellar master for Ardus Winery.
On July 10, 2010, in Cochise, he married his wife, Jacki who survives him. Also surviving are: his mother, Rosemary (Bill) Springan, of Apache Junction; his stepdaughter, Ella (Josh Shockley) Bei, of Benson; a grandson, Bradley John Shockley; his sister, Heather Porritt, of Canada; a niece, Theal Porritt; and a nephew, Lucan Porritt.
Preceding him in death was his father.
Memorial services for family and close friends will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wynne Chapel. A celebration of life will follow at the Stronghold Cafe in Sunsites, next to the Produce Wagon.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.