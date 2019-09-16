Jane Riggs, 97, a resident of the Willcox and Sunsites area, passed away Aug. 29, 2019.

A remembrance will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Westlawn Chapel.

