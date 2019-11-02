Esther V. Gonzalez, of San Simon, passed away at her daughter's home in Tucson on Oct. 28, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born April 20, 1921, in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico to Ladislado Vega and Gregoria Fernandez Vega. Esther was very poor growing up in Mexico and had very little education. But she learned to read and write English, and became a United States citizen on Dec. 6, 1976. Esther moved to San Simon in 1956 with her husband, Andrew, and worked with him farming. Andrew preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 1997. Esther is survived by her daughters. Alicia (Iraj) Fata, of Santa Clara, Calif., Raquel (Robert) Deerwester, of Tucson, and Gloria G. Luhring, of Celina, Texas, and her son Andres A. (Rosella) Gonzalez, of San Simon. Also surviving are her brother Alejandro, of Delicias, Chih., Mexico, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death besides her husband Andrew were a sister, a brother and two grandsons. Funeral services were 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Westlawn Chapel. Burial followed in Homewood Cemetery in San Simon. Contributions may be made in her name to Soulistic Hospice, P.O. Box 1990, Tucson, AZ 85646-1990. Condolences may be expressed at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Esther V. Gonzalez
To plant a tree in memory of Esther Gonzalez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
