Alejandro Durazo Grijalva

2005-2019

Alejandro Durazo Grijalva, of Willcox, passed away unexpectedly at Northern Cochise Community Hospital on Dec. 4, 2019, at the age of 14. He was born in Tucson on Nov. 21, 2005, to Alejandro Durazo and Martha Araceli Grijalva Mendez.

Alejandro was a student at Willcox Middle School. At school, he participated in wrestling and, in October of 2018, he was student of the month.

Alejandro attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a catechism student.

He is survived by: his parents, Alejandro Durazo and Martha Grijalva Mendez, of Willcox; his brother, Jorge Luis Durazo; and his sister, Vianey Alejandra Durazo, both of Mexico.

A rosary was offered at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

To plant a tree in memory of Alejandro Grijalva as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments