Dave Harris, of Willcox, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born in Rankin, Texas, on May 3, 1930, to Hiram Leroy Harris and Laura Luella (Custer) Harris.
Dave came to Willcox in 1941 as a young teenager, graduated from Willcox High School in 1947 and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1951 with a degree in animal husbandry.
In the late 1940s, Dave learned the game of softball and became one of the best and well known pitchers in Arizona. In March of 2000 he was inducted into the Arizona Softball Hall of Fame. Dave played, coached and organized the softball program that exists today in Willcox.
He served proudly in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War, and honorably discharge in 1951 with rank of sergeant.
In 1953, his dad, Butch Harris, built the Willcox Packing House and Dave has owned and operated it ever since.
Dave always had a dream that someday he would own a ranch and, in 1977, he bought his own ranch from Wally Harper. In 1999 he was named Conservation Rancher of the Year and in 2000 he was inducted into the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame.
He was very community minded and served on numerous boards, including the school board, and was always promoting sports and recreational programs in the community.
In 1953, in Willcox, he married Earlene Byrd, who survives him. He is also survived by: his sons, Scott (Jeanne), Kirk (Lisa), Tray and Hoak; along with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was: his parents; a brother, Lee Harris; and his sister; Shirley Taylor.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Willcox High School Auditorium, with burial to follow in Sunset Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corp.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
