Myron Cedric Ingle was born Aug. 10, 1921, and went home to the Lord on Dec. 14, 2019, at the age of 98. He was the oldest child of David Ingle and Ellen (Hulse) Ingle.

Myron lived in Pearce/Sunizona area all of his life. On July 31, 1948, he married Patsy Garey. They were married 71 years and had three children. Myron loved his wife and family.

He worked as a water well driller/pump installer and rancher. He enjoyed working with his Hereford cattle, was apart of the American Hereford Association, coached Little League, was a 4-H leader and also was on the Ash Creek School Board for 15 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Myron was a member of the Church of Christ.

Myron is survived by: his wife, Patsy; sons, Curtis (Donna) Ingle and Gary (Lynn) Ingle; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Wilma Jones; and his daughter, Pamela (Ingle) Riggs.

Contributions may be made in Myron’s name to the New Mexico Children’s Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, NM 88130. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel. Burial will follow in Pearce Cemetery.

