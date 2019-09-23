Peggy Berliner Ottens
Peggy Berliner Ottens died early Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by: her husband, Paul David (Dave) Ottens; her children, Geoffrey and Meredith; her grandsons, Zachary and Nathanial; and her brother, Samuel Berliner III.
A native of New York City, she resided in Boulder, Colo., and Enola, Penn. After retirement, Peggy and Dave traveled with their dogs by motorhome throughout the continental United States and Canada, finally settling in Willcox.
She passed at Peppi’s House, a hospice in Tucson, accompanied by her family.
Peggy pursued a lifelong interest in the arts, serving for 11 years as curator of the Dickinson College Fine Arts Library slide collection in Carlisle, Penn. She also served as president of the Art Association of Harrisburg, in Harrisburg, Penn. She co-chaired the Art League of Willcox’s Ann Boyd Wade Art and Photography shows.
In 1993, Peggy and Dave became interested in promoting the adoption of retired racing greyhounds and have provided a forever home to 12 beloved dogs. They fostered many more and were instrumental in the formation of Keystone Greyhounds, a national greyhound adoption group in Harrisburg. Peggy trained several greyhounds to act as therapy dogs, providing comfort to nursing home and hospital residents.
After settling in Willcox, Peggy served as a volunteer tour guide at Kartchner Caverns State Park in Benson, on the board of the Willcox Historic Theater and at several of the local wineries.
The family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the greater Willcox, Cochise County and Pennsylvania communities, and we will forever be grateful for the care and attention of our local medical professionals.
A memorial celebration will be held at a date and location to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to any not-for-profit hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.