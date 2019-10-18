Jack Tunks, of Willcox, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 at Tucson Banner UMC at the age of 78. He was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Paonia, Colo., to John and Roberta (Austin) Tunks. Jack has lived the majority of his life in Arizona. He was a graduate of the Benson High School class of 1959. He was a lifelong cowboy and rancher, working and managing numerous ranches in southern Arizona and New Mexico. Jack was a champion team roper, was a longtime Little League coach and loved playing baseball, and for more than 20 years worked at the Willcox Sale Barn. In 2009, he was inducted into the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame. Jack is survived by his wife, Nancy, whom he married in 1961 in Lordsburg, N.M. Also surviving are his children: Russell (Linda) Tunks, of Willcox, Cathy Tunks and Tom Tunks, both of Tucson, and his grandchildren Meagan Tunks, Alicia Hernandez, Nicolas Juarez, Tommy Tunks and Madison Tunks. Jack's sister, Peggy Tunks Kester, and five great-grandchildren also survive him. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Robbie; and a sister, Irma. A cowpuncher celebration of family and friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Red Tail Ranch beginning at 2 p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 142, Willcox, AZ 85644. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
