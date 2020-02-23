Jerry Glenn Smith
1957-2020
Jerry G. Smith was born Nov. 19, 1957, in Levelland, Texas, and passed away Feb. 12. 2020, at Lund Hospice Home in Gilbert.
He was a long time resident of Buckeye. Jerry was a heavy machinery mechanic and very talented musician, playing in bands every weekend for many years.
He was a graduate of Willcox High School, class of 1976.
He is survived by: his wife, Deborah Smith; a daughter, Tamara Craig; son, Jacob Smith; two grandchildren, Paige Craig and Elias Craig; mother, Wynnell Jones, of Deerfield, Kan.; father, Glenn Smith (Evelyn), of Sunizona; and a sister, Johanna Curtis (Phil), of Thatcher.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held March 3, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express, 445 S. Watson Rd., Buckeye (I-10 and Watson Road). Friends and family are invited to attend.
We want to thank Lund Family Hospice Home of Gilbert for the great care and compassion in the final days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.