David Lonnie Helton
1960-2020
David Lonnie “Tobe” Helton was born in Silver City, N.M., on July 11, 1960, to Dave and Norma Lee (Barnes) Helton. He grew up in San Simon, where he enjoyed being involved in 4-H, FFA, every sport the school had to offer and team roping.
Upon graduation from high school, Tobe was employed at the Quien Sabe Cattle Company in Pie Town, N.M., and became lifelong friends with Del Choate and his family.
An opening with Valley Telephone Coop was made available to Tobe in July of 1978 and he began his lifelong career as an installation and repairman for Valley Telephone working in New Mexico and Arizona, where he made many friends over a span of 38 years.
During his time off, Tobe enjoyed doing day work for local ranchers and had many good stories and memories from this time. He also shod horses as a side job.
After a lengthy illness, the good Lord called him home Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Survivors include: his mother, Norma Lee Helton, of San Simon; his sister, Lesti (Todd) Webster, of San Simon; his children, Deslie (Robbie) Munoz, of Whitehouse, Texas, Laci (Brooks) Mulanax, of Shallowater, Texas, Luke (Missy) Helton, of Marana, and Brady Helton of Tucson; four granddaughters, Aspen Buckner, Kadience and Deklyn Mulanax, and Charlee Helton; two uncles, Joe (Alma) Helton, of Casa Grande, and Richard (Pat) Barnes, of Safford; an aunt, Pati (Chuck) Fickett, of San Simon; nephews, Zane and Jake Webster; niece, Tanna Webster, of San Simon; numerous cousins and a host of friends.
Preceding him in death were: his dad, Dave Helton; grandparents, Frank and Hazel Helton, and Paul and Lily Barnes; uncles, Barney and Jerry Helton; and aunt, Doris Weil.
A visitation was held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of San Simon. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the San Simon Unified School Gym. Burial followed in Homewood Cemetery. A luncheon followed in the school cafeteria.
Contributions may be made in his name to either the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 235, San Simon, AZ 85632; or the San Simon FFA Chapter, P.O. Box 38, San Simon, AZ 85632.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
