Judith Carol Faulk Bauer

1943-2019

Judith (Judy) Carol Faulk Bauer, 76, of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away Oct. 11, 2019, after a short illness. She was born March 1, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, to Albert Turner and Geraldine Warnke Faulk.

Judy and her family moved to Arizona while she was a young girl and she graduated from Willcox High School. Judy attended college in Victoria, Texas.

She married and lived and worked briefly in Austin, Texas, and Waco, Texas, before settling in Port Lavaca to raise her children. After college, Judy worked as a bank teller before staying at home to raise her children. Judy lived in Port Lavaca most of her adult life.

She spent many years in Victoria, Texas, and she lived in Beeville, Texas, for the last two years.

Judy was a member of the Junior Service League and she was active for many years in the Quilt Guild and a bridge club.

Judy is survived by: her daughter, Blan Willoughby (Brian); son, Boyd William Bauer (Starr); grandchildren, Braden Vannoy (Matthew), Bauer Willoughby, Walker Bauer, Katie Bauer and Jackson Bauer; and brothers, Phillip Faulk (Susan) and Timothy Faulk (Suzi).

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy was strong in her faith and she was devoted to her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

A celebration of Judy’s life was held Oct. 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sunset Cemetery in Willcox.

Memorials may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, The Michael J Fox Foundation, or the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Local are arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Bauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments