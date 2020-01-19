Dolores Mungarro de Moran
1947-2020
Dolores Mungarro de Moran, of Willcox, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at Tucson Medical Center at the age of 72. She was born in Cumpas, Sonora, Mexico, on Dec. 14, 1947, to Antonio Mungarro and Refugio Hinojosa.
Dolores was a loving homemaker.
She is survived by: her sons, Cesar, Cruz, Austreberto and Jose Moran, all of Willcox; and her daughters, Isabel Moran, of Phoenix, and Antonia Hernandez and Beatris Moran, both of Willcox; 17 grandchildren; one brother and one sister.
Preceding her in death was: her husband, Jose DeLaLuz Moran, in 2007; and her parents.
A rosary was offered at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Westlawn Chapel, with visitation at 5 p.m. Concluding services and burial will be in Cumpas, Sonora, Mexico.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
