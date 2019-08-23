Victoria Lynne Motes
1961-2019
Victoria Lynne “Vicki” Motes, a resident of Willcox and formerly of Tucson, passed away June 22, 2019, in Tucson following a short illness. Vicki was 57.
Vicki was born Dec. 15 1961, in Denver to Charles “Chuck” and Esther (Pentek) Warner. They spent a few years in Colorado, until they moved to Arizona when Vicki was 3 years old.
Vicki attended Willcox Schools. She was set to graduate in 1979 but, instead, got married to Ronnie Motes in 1978. That same year, they welcomed their first child, Magan. Two years later, they completed their family, welcoming Eric in 1980. She later divorced and remarried Ernest “Ernie” Keesler in 1993.
Vicki enjoyed reading, bowling, doing puzzles, shopping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Esther Warner.
Vicki leaves behind: her sister, Lisa Dean, of Tucson; her four nieces and one nephew, as well as their spouses and children; her daughter, Magan Motes, of Safford; her son Eric, (Beth) Motes, also of Safford; and her grandchildren, Gavin Michaels, of San Manuel, and Emma and Matthew Motes, of Safford.
Services for Vicki will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Vicki’s name to Peppi’s House hospice of TMC, where Vicki spent her last days.
