Corinne Marie Stout
June 1, 1921 - Feb. 16, 2020
Corinne Stout, co-founder of Stout's Cider Mill in Willcox, and reading teacher extraordinaire both in California and Arizona, passed early Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020 in her 98th year.
She is survived by: her husband, Ron Stout, of 49 years; two sisters, Marilyn Erickson, of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., and Geneva Lemman of McMinnville, Ore.; son John Kellogg, of Oro Valley; a daughter, Kristi Stevens, of Kauai, Hawaii; Rick Stout, of El Cajon, Calif.; Robin Leksell, of Willcox; plus nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Corinne grew up in West Liberty, Iowa, the oldest of Jess and Ruth Foster. During high school at West Liberty, she participated in every activity she could: cheerleading, high school drama, choral groups, etc. She dated Phillip Aiken regularly, who became a Navy pilot and was killed flying.
After high school there, she matriculated to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1938 where she obtained a two-year elementary school teaching degree in 1940. She dated Sam Koster, who later went to West Point and rose to rank of three-star general.
After teaching for a year in a one-room elementary school, she married Warren Kellogg and went to Boston with him as he was being trained to be a Naval officer. She spent her time in Boston visiting our country's historic spots.
After Warren was commissioned ensign, he was assigned to the USS Virgo, AKA 20-an Attack Cargo Ship in San Francisco. Also aboard the Virgo was Thomas Heggen, who wrote the 1946 novel "Mr. Roberts" about this ship. One day Warren did not come home from duty, his ship had secretly deployed to the South Pacific.
Corinne went into the Navy recruiting office and signed up as a civilian Navy employee. She was sent to metallurgical school for four months and became an inspector of R4D aircraft at Douglas Aircraft plant in California for the rest of World War II. Corrine drove a scooter all over the plant in Santa Monica. The job offered her fun, freedom and a paycheck. What else could a young, carefree woman want? How about a husband.
Actually, she inspected both riveted and welded assemblies of the tail section. She negated rumors of "hanky-panky" among the Rosie with male employees, saying, "Listen, we were building airplanes that our husbands, brothers, sons or, perhaps, even fathers might be riding on. We wanted them safe." Thus she was a bona fide Rosie the Riveter and was a member of that organization for the rest of her life. She happened to be in San Francisco the day the war ended. She never forgot the wild joy everyone felt.
After the war, Warren and Corrine travelled the South and Midwest with a tent show — an early 20th century entertainment media that disappeared with the advent of TV. Warren was the laborer and Corinne was the ingénue in the stage play.
Later, they bought and operated a motel in Newport Beach, Calif., for several years before moving to Julian, Calif., on a small farm. Warren fell ill with leukemia and suddenly died in the 1960s.
Corrine became an elementary school teacher in Julian and travelled regularly to San Diego State College to obtain a higher teaching degree.
Subsequently, Corrine met Ron Stout, who had recently retired as resident manager of Eastman Dillon Union Securities, a New York Stock Exchange firm and had become an independent registered investment adviser. Ron had custody of his three children from a previous marriage who were all living on a huge ranch that the Stouts had just purchased. They all loved Corinne. Ron and Corinne were married on Thanksgiving Day 1970.
They built a large home on the ranch, raised their family, Corinne retired, and they became disenchanted with California. They chose to move to Arizona in 1980, where Corinne was immediately picked up by Ron Nelson and the school system. She taught here until 1985, when she retired again. At that time they built and operated Stout's Cider Mill on the interstate until they retired for the final time in 2011.
Corinne loved birds and had a bird-watching station right outside her living room window. She read the Bible cover to cover three times, the American Standard twice, and the NIV once. Ron's children — Ronda, Rick and Robin — became her own, so with her marriage family they combined for five children, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Memorials can be sent to touchinglives.org or Grace Chapel, Willcox.
A celebration of life will be held at Grace Chapel on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
