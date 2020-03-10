Gertrude Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Allaire
Betty was born on March 14,1927 in Dos Cabezas, Arizona and died Dec. 22,2019 in Payette, Oregon.
Betty was a Cochise County original. She lived most of her life in and around Cochise County. Her growing up years were spent in the Sulphur Springs Valley.
As a young woman, Betty was active in 4-H, learned to play the piano, studying cooking, sewing, health, and home accounting. She belonged to the Gentian Club (Willcox Public Schools).
Betty graduated from Willcox High School in 1944.
Betty also received a scholarship to Gila Junior College when she won the Spool Cotton Clothing Construction Contest.
Betty was a mother, school bus driver (Cochise Public Schools), cafeteria cook (Willcox Public Schools) and Secretary of Eastern Star (Willcox Chapter), also serving on the Cochise Public Schools Board of Directors and bowling on a local and traveling league.
She was a partner in ranching, helping brand cattle, administering shots, feeding all the ranch hands (i.e., all of us kids) on the KL Bar Ranch and the Bar 24 Ranch, Cochise, AZ, also ranching in Farley, New Mexico.
She married Ramey Thomas Allaire on Nov. 4, 1945, after he returned from World War II. They settled in the Sulphur Springs Valley (Cochise, AZ). Betty and Tom had nine children.
Preceding her in death were her mother (Ella Irene Shilling), father (Burnett Bishop Gibbens), stepfather (Lee Shilling), brothers Burnett and William, sons Walter Paul and William Burt, and grandsons Ramey Thomas (Trey) and James Franklin Jr.
Surviving family members are: Son; Ramey Thomas Allaire (Marilyn), and their four boys, Big Farmer (Rebecca), Gifford (Winona), Andrew (Megan), Bryant “Buck” (Samantha), Son Burnett Gifford Allaire, his two girls, Peach Ann Croneberg and Ada Michelle Garey, Son; James Franklin Allaire (Janice Lynn) (former wife, Donna, deceased), son; Tyke Jr. (deceased) mother of Tyke, Cindy also surviving and his two girls, Mindy and Chelsea. Son Robert Henry Allaire, his children, Glenn Goodwin (Catherine), Tyrel (Miranda), Falcon, Cabrielle. Son; William Burt(deceased) wife Cindy and children Hannah and Tyler, Son Richard Scott Allaire (Rita), three children, Helen Marie Kilpatrick (Terry), Scott (Lonnie), Pasquinel Paul (Dawn), daughter; Elizabeth Irene Allaire, her daughter, Kristi Rayelynne Clothier and Son Milton Patrick Allaire (Renee Jackson, fiancé) and former wife Diane and three kids, Raynee, Dokata and Shyanne. Also surviving are 40 great-grandchildren.
Her time and worries here on Earth are over, but now she sets her table with our family in heaven. Looking forward to having dinner and coffee with you in heaven. Mom, from all of of us you are loved, and you will be missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the TA Truck Stop on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel mortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
