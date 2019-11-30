William Harold Lackner, 86, of Willcox, passed away Nov. 12, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1933, in Tucson to Harold Wilfred and Kirrilla Williams Lackner.
He grew up on his father’s ranch, The Four Mile, in the Galiuro Mountains. He attended Klondyke School. Harold’s father passed away when he was 9 years old and he was left to carry on the day-to-day routine of the ranch. During this time he became skilled at roping and breaking horses. His mentors being cattlemen such as Lupe Salazar, Jimmy Sanford and George Claridge.
Harold graduated from Thatcher High School and excelled in bull riding at local rodeos.
In 1951, Harold married Roberta Lillian Morris. To them were born Henrietta, Harold Bob, Carol Ann, Wayne, Dan and Don. They were married 68 years.
Moving to Willcox in the ‘60s, he managed the T-Bone feed lot and later took a job with Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-operative for 32 years, becoming a journeyman lineman. In following years he acquired the Grant Creek Allotment, Gilespie Ranch, and later the Bridwell Ranch with his four sons.
Harold loved to landscape and grow beautiful flowers, especially roses. He loved his cattle and was a true rancher in every sense of the word. He took pride in his Gilespie Ranch, always maintaining it to perfection for the cattle and wildlife.
In passing, Harold leaves behind: his wife, Roberta; his six children; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
A remembrance of his life was held Nov. 30, 2019, in Willcox.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
