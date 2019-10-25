Helen Wilson Hobson was born in Bisbee, Ariz., to Violet Raudebaugh and Jack “Coach” Wilson. She grew up in Bisbee, Warren and Fort Grant with her two brothers, Jack and Larry. Her parents later bought the Triangle T Guest Ranch in Dragoon, which became a focal point of family life for the Wilson siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Always a creative thinker with an artistic eye, Helen earned her Bachelor of Arts in Art Education from the University of Arizona. While there, she met and married Joseph William Blair in 1953. They had three children: Stacy Jo, Allie William and Mary Carolyn. Helen and Joe divorced, and in 1975 she married Robert “Bob” Hobson, a real estate broker in Phoenix.
Helen began her career as a teacher in Tucson. In 1970, she became the manager of the University Club in Phoenix, where she was able to put her outstanding organizational skills, outgoing personality and public relations knowledge to work. She was one of the first women in management within the university club system. In 1980, she became executive director of COMPAS, Inc. (Combined Phoenix Arts and Sciences), where she coordinated elaborate arts auctions and fundraising events. She began COMPAS for Kids, which involved 200 teachers and 4,000 students in Maricopa County public schools. She later held a contract development position with the Arizona Opera Company and was a membership coordinator at the Mansion Club. She had many accomplishments in her career but was most proud of her children.
Helen and Bob both loved architecture and art and held memberships at numerous museums. Always active in cultural affairs and fashion, Helen served on the board of the Arizona Costume Institute. She and Bob were involved in Fiesta Bowl committees and dedicated many volunteer hours to the Amerind Museum in Dragoon. Helen was an active member of the Willcox Cowbelles and Lambda Chi Omega Sorority, and she and Bob enjoyed Friday night fish fries at the Elks Club. She had many friends whom she loved and admired across the state.
The last three years of her life, Helen lived in the Norse Home, an assisted living facility located in Seattle near her daughter Carolyn. She made new friends and was known for her dry sense of humor.
Helen was quite adventurous and loved Arizona, valuing her status as a native of the state. She enjoyed sharing her lifelong love for learning with her three grandsons — Blair Barr, Will Blair and Ross Blair. At Easter every year, she developed a grand egg and treasure hunt complete with clues that sometimes included the latitude and longitude of hiding spots. She loved taking them to Arizona landmarks, and many happy hours were spent picnicking in the Chiricahua Mountains or at China Camp in the Dragoon Mountains, a location that often involved an exciting and yet somewhat harrowing drive.
For Helen’s 75th birthday she wanted nothing more than an overnight kayaking trip on the Gila River with her children and friends. She took up painting again and jewelry-making in her 70s and was quite good at both. Even in her last year of life, Helen still wanted to look stylish and she continued her habit of dressing for the occasion.
Helen passed away in Seattle on June 22, 2019, at age 89 in the presence of her children. She is survived by her husband, Bob Hobson; children Stacy Jo Blair, Allie Blair and his wife Leslie, and Carolyn Blair and her husband Robin Ogaard; grandsons Blair Barr, Will Blair and Ross Blair; their spouses Valerie, Judith and Anne, respectively; and two great-grandsons, Jett and Maverick. Helen will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, friend and grandmother, and will be missed dearly.
Memorial services will be held in Dragoon on Saturday, Nov. 2. Please e-mail carolyn@blairmediainc.com for more information or if you would like to share a memory of Helen.
