Frank Shelton
1930-2019
Frank Shelton passed on July 4, 2019, with his family by his side, at the Provencio Hope Assisted Care Home.
Franklin Archer Shelton was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Willcox to parents Bertha Violet Christophel and James Septer Shelton.
Frank married Twila (Ty) Garey on Feb. 13, 1954, in Douglas. Frank and Ty owned Shelton Ranches, living on the same ranch that he grew up on as a child. In 2007, the Arizona National Stockman honored Frank as a pioneer stockman and member of the Arizona Stockman Hall of Fame. Frank was a member to several cattle growers associations and also member and past president of the Southwest Pioneer Cowboy Association. Frank retired from Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op as a journeyman lineman, having worked 43 years.
Preceding him in death were: his parents; and brother, Marion Rhoades Shelton.
Frank is survived by: his wife of 65 years, Ty Shelton; his son, Frank Shelton (Cindy); a daughter, Cathe Shelton; three grandchildren, Tycee Evans, Marshall Goodwin (Michelle) and Jace Jones; and six great-grandchildren, Rylan Evans, Cashton Archer Evans, Jaxon Evans, Clayson Goodwin, Tristan Goodwin and Shaycee Goodwin.
Frank loved his family and his family loved him.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held in Frank's honor July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Country Spur, 115 S. Haskell Ave., Willcox. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, AZ or online at www.willcoxhospice.com or a local charity of choice is requested.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
