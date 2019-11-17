Dottie Girtman
1933-2019
Dottie Girtman passed away at home in Safford on Nov. 12, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born in Salem, Ohio, on July 27, 1933, to LeRoy Charles Pyatt and Lily (Suggett) Pyatt.
Dottie worked in retail sales, was a devoted wife and mother. She was very supportive of her husband, Anthony Girtman, during his military career and while he worked for American Airlines.
Dottie loved to share her favorite quote, “Your reward will be in heaven.”
She is survived by: her children, Jeff (Becky) Boehm, of Watauga, Texas, Steve (Donna) Boehm, of Phoenix, Gloria (Oscar) Aguilera, of Willcox, Dora Crawford, of Green Valley, and Dale (Barbara) Boehm and Darrell Boehm, both of Safford; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her stepdaughter, Toni Lynn Goessman, of Tucson.
Preceding her in death were: her husband, Anthony W. Girtman; a son, Jerry Boehm; two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel. Private cremation will take place at Westlawn Crematory.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.