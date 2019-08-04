Dale E. Christiernsson died at home in Bowie on Aug. 1, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born in Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 25, 1951. to Glenn Edward Christiernsson and Gladys Lavone Platte Christiernsson. Dale served in the United States Navy in Guam, and owned and operated CBC Road Service in Bowie since 1984. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and he loved his horse. Dale was an avid fan of University of Arizona basketball and the Denver Broncos. On April 3, 1986, in Bowie, he married his wife Florina, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Melina Ramirez, of Vail, Ariz., and a son, Alan Salinas Tapia, who is currently serving in the United States Marines, along with his grandchildren, Victoria and Michael Rojas. His brother, Gary (Kim) Christiernsson of Las Vegas, Nev., also is surviving. Dale is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dominga H. Tapia, whom he loved very much, and his brothers-in-law, Phil (Marina) Tapia, Rene Tapia, George (Louisa) Tapia and Robert Tapia, and his sisters-in-law, Mary (George) Castro and Alicia (Nicolas) Wowk. Preceding him in death were his parents; his stepdad, Timothy Bell; and three brothers, including his twin brother, Richard. A rosary will be prayed 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bowie. Christian Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 8 a.m. at the church. Cremation will follow at Westlawn Crematory, with burial of his cremains in Desert Rest Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.