Jann “Jake” Edward Wakefield, 80, of Van Meter passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 at his home. A private family service will be held April 1, 2020 with burial at Oakland Cemetery in De Soto. Due to public health concerns of C0VID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jann “Jake” Edward Wakefield was born June 7, 1939 in South Bend, Indiana to Josephine Lorraine (Wood) and Ernest Norman Wakefield. Jake graduated high school from Lyons, Michigan in 1957. Following his graduation, Jake joined the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served his country. In 1963 he was united in marriage to Dian Gail Van Oosterhout, to this union they were blessed with three children. Jake began his career working for the state of Iowa in the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in 1985 as Dairy Products Control Bureau Chief, a true passion of his, he retired in 2007. Jake’s passion extended to the farm where he raised livestock. He was a man with many hobbies, including working on cars, trucks, traveling the countryside and caring for his family.
Jake is survived by his wife, Dian Gail Wakefield; children, Benjamin James Wakefield, Wayne Edward Wakefield and Susan Lee Banks; grandchildren, Joseph Wakefield, Jacob Wakefield, Matt Simpson, Cynthia Simpson, Jennifer Banks, Zachary Banks, Gretchen Banks; great grandchild, Kaylee Simpson; sibling, Norman Wakefield; sisters-in-law, Lynn Alice Wakefield and Donna Wakefield.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Josephine; brother, Terrance Wakefield and his son-in-law, Gregory Banks.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe directed to Mercy Hospice in memory of the care they gave the family. Online condolences maybe left at www.caldwellparrish.com
